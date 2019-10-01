Euphonik schools rapper K.O on why people download music on shady platforms

If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about music downloading in SA, its Euphonik.

The club DJ on Monday weighed in on why people download music on shady platforms.

This after rapper K.O called out a fan for illegally downloading his new album, PTY UnLTD.

K.O lambasted the fan when he posted a screenshot of his digital album after downloading illegally, saying he was disrespecting his “blood, sweat and tears”.

“Yet you say you dig the album,” he added.