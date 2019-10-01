TshisaLIVE

Euphonik schools rapper K.O on why people download music on shady platforms

01 October 2019 - 10:11 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Euphonik says many people don't know what piracy is.
If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about music downloading in SA, its Euphonik.

The club DJ on Monday weighed in on why people download music on shady platforms.

This after rapper K.O called out a fan for illegally downloading his new album, PTY UnLTD.

K.O lambasted the fan when he posted a screenshot of his digital album after downloading illegally, saying he was disrespecting his “blood, sweat and tears”.

“Yet you say you dig the album,” he added.

While social media users shamed the fan, Euphonik responded to K.O, saying  he sympathised with him but “many people don't know what piracy is”.

“In his mind he's spent his data, not the cheapest thing in SA, to listen to you which if you consider how much music is out there is amazing that he chose you,” said Euphonik.

The DJ said instead of bashing people for making choices with “limited knowledge”, K.O should educate them.

“I think if he knew better he would do better. He listened and posted which means his heart is in the right place. Now educate his mind,” he said.

