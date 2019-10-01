Justin Bieber marries his bae, Hailey, in a star-studded wedding

Justin Bieber and his bae, Hailey Baldwin, tied the knot for the second time in a lavish ceremony.

Although they secretly got married in a New York City courthouse just a year ago, People confirmed that Justin and Hailey celebrated their wedding with a larger ceremony attended by family and friends on Monday.

International media reports that the guest list was made up of famous faces, and that the couple exchanged their vows in front of a backdrop of the sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Justin and Hailey said “I do” in front of 154 guests, including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, and Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun in Somerset Chapel.

The couple also threw a cocktail party on Sunday night before their wedding for 36 close friends and family at Moreland Landing, a small banqueting hall nearby.

Ahead of the big day, an insider told E! News that guests arrived by boat for the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property.

“There were several water taxis that took guests over around at 6.30pm.”

The source said the dinner was on the edge of the water and there were many string lights and candles to add to the ambience.

“The décor was very chic and white. Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone. Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling,” the source said.