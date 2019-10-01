TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe is going to be a movie star, and we have the tea

I want everyone in the cinema to say: 'How the hell did he pull that off and that it will be amazing.'

01 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Lasizwe is set to star in a comedy film directed by David Kau and Sans Moonsamy.
Lasizwe is set to star in a comedy film directed by David Kau and Sans Moonsamy.
Image: Via Instagram

Making a name for himself as a vlogger and reality TV star, Lasizwe is not showing any signs of stopping and is set to hit the big screen soon.

Lasizwe revealed to TshisaLIVE that he has joined the cast of Who's My Daddy , a comedy directed by David Kau and Sans Moonsamy. The film also stars Nadia Jaftha, Alfred Ntombela, Chris Forrest and many more.

“It's big and I'm excited about it, but I'm very scared about this accomplishment. I didn't really expect it to come this year. This has been a very great year filled with challenges," Lasizwe said about the project.

He said starring in movies has been his goal since he started his home-made YouTube videos.

“It has been goal to one day feature in a movie. Growing up we used to watch movies and series on TV. We would imitate them and wish you could see yourself on the big screen and hey, here I am.”

Lasizwe will be playing a character called Harrison who is all about “go big or go home” and is placed on the police's most-wanted list. In an attempt not to get caught, Harrison goes through different disguises during his criminal journey.

Lasizwe prepared for his role by watching a lot of movies orientated towards his character.

“I'm trying to channel the different accents and different personalities because I would like to own my character.”

He plans to shock Mzansi with just how talented he is.

“I want everyone in the cinema to say: How the hell did he pull that off and that it will be amazing'.”

Shooting on the film starts later this week.

'This year, I travelled the world': Here's how Lasizwe is taking over 2019

Lasizwe has been living it up in these airways!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Lasizwe gifts himself a brand new BMW worth over R600k

Lasizwe is really having a great 2019 hey!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lasizwe inspired by VMA performance: I'm always in a constant battle to be heard

"I cannot believe I was breathing the same air as Cardi B"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Listen! It has never been done in SA' - Lasizwe on his fictional character's new reality show

Content queen Nomatriquency is set to take customers on a cost-effective retail journey.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I couldn’t hear the lyrics properly’: Viggy’s 'Idols SA' performance splits ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa causes a frenzy with wedding dress snap, and we have all the tea TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow practice their first dance as their wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
X