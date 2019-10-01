Mihlali on naysayers: Hate usually comes from a dark place
Social media influencer and vlogger, Mihlali Ndamase, has hit back at critics who have questioned her influence in the beauty industry.
She once again topped the Twitter trends list on Monday night after she was dragged for apparently "not" having a huge impact. This after, a video of Mihlali and other influencers was shared on social media, rating them for their contribution in the industry.
Even though naysayers tried to bring Mihlali down, her fans strongly defended her.
Mihlali told TshisaLIVE that she pays no attention to the hate and would go about her day as usual.
"I try not to respond to hate because I have more to lose. People who usually hate have nothing going on in their lives right now. I'm open to constructive criticism and people who deliver their message in a negative way, I tend to ignore because it usually comes from a very dark place."
This is not the first time that social media critics have taken jabs at Mihlali for apparently enjoying success due to "pretty privilege".
While people keep throwing shade and hate her way, Mihlali is, however, considered one of SA's most prominent social media influencers as well as making it on the most-paid beauty influencers list, bagging R25,000 per Instagram post.
Mihlali told Sunday Times that seeing her name on the list proved that her hard work was worth the effort.
"It's a reminder that I have come far and I can definitely get further. To be recognised among international stars isn’t child's play, it truly is a blessing."
Mihlali's interest in being a beauty influencer began when she started watching YouTube videos in grade 9. The main reason she wanted to pursue vlogging was so that she could teach people how to do their own makeup in the convenience of their homes which then gave birth to her own YouTube channel three years ago.
Here's some of the reaction.
Mihlali literally appeared on the Instagram rich list for beauty content... So what does baby cakes mean she's not a beauty influeeee?? pic.twitter.com/jjGdDd2UN6— Sibo Seale (@SiboSeale) September 30, 2019
They said Mihlali is not really a beauty influencer. Do they know how many people buy beauty products because of Mihlali ?? Ugh how boring. pic.twitter.com/eCrRSnesN8— Zen Booi x (@ZennieBooi) September 30, 2019
These girls ba kwatile shem😂 how do you call the best vlogger in the country "Bland" and "Mihlali is not a beauty influencer" the criticism came from a dark space, it was not constructive at all. Every popular youtuber was dragged except the ones that are not in the spotlight.— ĸamogelo wareng (@thuto_z) September 30, 2019
I had to ask myself for so long gore where did I see Katso Mabena and I remembered she is/was friends with Mihlali and she really said Mihlali was at the right place and at the right time 😂😂😂😂— B❤️ (@RemmogoP) September 30, 2019
Mihlali has something to say to the haters 🔊 pic.twitter.com/pfSzabGBPI— MCM (@mosmooches) September 30, 2019
Mihlali is not on prime time TV, she doesn’t have a radio show, nor does she have a hit album. Yet we know exactly who she is, we talk about her, and she’s in full control of when and how. It’s celebrity on another level.— 🎬🎥📱📻🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) September 22, 2019
If Mihlali is fishing, she has caught me, I will eat everything up that she does . I Stan laSisi way to much.— Buhle Lupindo (@Hlehle_Lupindo) September 22, 2019
I keep telling y’all that you should never, not for one second care what men say/think of you. Remember when they were telling y’all that you aren’t beautiful as Mihlali and that you didn’t deserve all the things she was getting because of that?— Mpumi. (@_Mpumz) September 23, 2019
Aibo everything I know about makeup was influenced by Mihlali. Gore now I'm making extra cash from doing people's faces.— Ndodakazi yakwaJiyane (@nkosie_zee) October 1, 2019
I give all the credit to her. Umona is a terrible disease yoh😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/7M0EqCOzuR
Okay on the Mihlali thing i have to confess that Mihlali once showed/said gentle magic did wonders for her face and i went out and bought it... It works— Bhongo LaMama (@NguLethu) October 1, 2019
Mihlali is the GOAT of Influencer Marketing in 2019. Influencing girls to chop their hair, view her IG stories for receipts.#InfluencerMarketing pic.twitter.com/VjvaQf9sB6— SIKI | Frugal Traveler (@SikiTravels) October 1, 2019
Lets be honest. Most of what they said was subjective eg. “Mihlali is not relatable because she has money and buys expensive things.. 2 mins later “ Cynthia is relatable because she has money and buys expensive things that make me want them too... “— Buli (@Buli_makhubo) October 1, 2019
#Mihlali My best attempt at doing my eyebrows come from watching her shem. They must stop with the hate.— Grettah (@GrettahS) October 1, 2019
I was never a make-up person until I started watching her channel started loving make up because of uMihlali... Maybelline baby skin Primer, maybelline fitme foundation ndiyazi, ndayithenga ngengxa ka Mihlali mna— Sinethemba (@jstSne) October 1, 2019
Mihlali made me buy makeup, i bought my 1st foundation because of Mihlali. I watch her old videos on how to do eyebrows so i could learn how to do mine. The hell they mean she's not an influencer? pic.twitter.com/bPl4q788Zx— 👑Mother of a Meme👑 (@ChinaLikuye) October 1, 2019