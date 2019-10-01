Nolusindiso Mchunu clears the air over ‘watch theft’ claims
And she's got receipts to prove it
After being a trending topic on social media over the weekend over claims that she stole a luxury watch, influencer Nolusindiso Mchunu has come out to clear her name.
Nolusindiso found herself trending on social media after she was accused of stealing a Daniel Wellington watch at a recent event held by the company. One social media user even claimed to have CCTV footage of the alleged incident.
The socialite hit back at the claims, posting on Instagram a screenshot of an e-mail from the store explaining that the watch was put in her bag by accident.
In the email, the store apologised to Nolusindiso for the misunderstanding and claimed the watch was mistakenly packed by one of their staff members as they were busy preparing for the event.
“We can confirm that the watch was not stolen but just packed by mistake and we again apologise to Nolusindiso about the misunderstanding. The person will be dealt with internally,” said the company, adding that no CCTV footage was sent to anyone and there was no "proof" that she was seen stealing the watch.