Nolusindiso Mchunu clears the air over ‘watch theft’ claims

After being a trending topic on social media over the weekend over claims that she stole a luxury watch, influencer Nolusindiso Mchunu has come out to clear her name.

Nolusindiso found herself trending on social media after she was accused of stealing a Daniel Wellington watch at a recent event held by the company. One social media user even claimed to have CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

The socialite hit back at the claims, posting on Instagram a screenshot of an e-mail from the store explaining that the watch was put in her bag by accident.