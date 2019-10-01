TshisaLIVE

Whoa! The internet has found Lasizwe’s twin

'Don't fall for it, this girl ke Lasizwe'

01 October 2019 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
Lasizwe has a twin, y'all!!
Oh my word! Mzansi thinks they've found Lasizwe's twin and are having a field day poking fun at the well-known vlogger. 

A Twitter user by the name of @MaqethukaNomsa got social media in a frenzy on Monday afternoon after she posted a picture of herself, captioning it #NewProfilePic. 

While the hashtag is used to alert tweeps when someone has changed their profile picture to a new one, little did Nomsa know she would be compared to someone famous and flamboyant. 

When asked by ThisaLIVE how he felt about a Cape Town girl looking like him, Lasizwe jokingly said he suspected his father for probably fathering another child, and when he one day goes to Cape Town he will make sure he gets a DNA test to confirm if they are related.

While tweeps have expressed that Nomsa is the female version of Lasizwe, some people couldn't believe they could not tell the two apart. 

The streets continued to be a buzz about the viral picture as some male tweeps expressed that if Lasizwe was a hun, he was going to be blazing hot! 

