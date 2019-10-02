Actress Tema Sebopedi gives tips on how she pulls off convincing kissing scenes

Actress Tema Sebopedi got candid about kissing scenes and the importance of on-screen chemistry.

Tema took to Instagram to share her experiences regarding on-air relationships and how she managed to pull off a “real” kiss that would convince millions of viewers at home.

“After playing ‘the girlfriend’ and ‘the wife’ throughout the majority of my career, I often get asked if kissing is real. Mechanically it is and I don’t have to break that down. I suppose what ‘they’ want to know is, how does the chemistry spark through their telly?!”

The actress has been sharing tips with her followers on how to be the best actor on TV through her Instagram page.

She added that a tip for aspiring actors was to apply their tools, and that breathing, combined with physical posture and facial expressions can evoke basic human emotions.

“When you activate the energy that your character needs to express, sparks fly and the play becomes believable. It’s not just a skill. It’s got to be your gift, not for the faint-hearted. Not everyone can execute it on cue.”