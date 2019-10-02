Here's what Cassper thinks about y'all calling for him to 'save' SA hip-hop
Cassper Nyovest has thanked fans for always holding him down after they demanded that he return to SA hip-hop on Tuesday.
The hashtag "Cassper, SA hip-hop needs you" topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as fans demanded the star stop messing about and come "save" the genre.
You see, Dezemba is just around the corner and some felt that Cassper has the secret sauce to make the festive season a jump.
A handful of fans joked that he was the only one who could bring hip-hop back to its former glory and used the hashtag #CassperSAHipHopNeedYou.
Cassper saw the wave coming and warned that if it trended, it was going to be make "alara people" angry.
Y'all Savage if yall make that hastag yall started trend. Y'all gone piss off ALARA PEOPLE.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 1, 2019
But that didn't stop it from trending and soon everyone jumped in with their own grievances with Cassper and the fact that he hasn't dropped a hip-hop smash in a while.
As his name trended across the country, Cassper said he was speechless.
This is MAD!!!! DAMN. I ACTUALLY DON'T HAVE WORDS. https://t.co/4k11JSXwv2— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 1, 2019
Even Kid X pointed out that the game will always need him.
Cassper responded and said he was humbled and needed to get back into the game.
"Love from your peers is something special. This one f*cked me up X, won't lie. Love you, ma dawg. Thank you for always being a real one. No, I really need to get back in the booth," he wrote.
Love from your peers is something special. This one fucked me up X, won't lie. Love you ma dawg. Thank you for always being a real one. No i really need to get back in the booth. https://t.co/IOweY32GcP— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 1, 2019
Cassper also took to social media to retweet the love and thank fans for their support.
"Dawg, I'm loved! The love y'all show me, just know that I see, it & I will never take it for granted. I will always give you good music and entertain y'all for as long as I am able to. Thank you for always finding ways to uplift me and my spirit. I really love Ya'll. Thank you."