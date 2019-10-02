Here's what Cassper thinks about y'all calling for him to 'save' SA hip-hop

Cassper Nyovest has thanked fans for always holding him down after they demanded that he return to SA hip-hop on Tuesday.

The hashtag "Cassper, SA hip-hop needs you" topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as fans demanded the star stop messing about and come "save" the genre.

You see, Dezemba is just around the corner and some felt that Cassper has the secret sauce to make the festive season a jump.

A handful of fans joked that he was the only one who could bring hip-hop back to its former glory and used the hashtag #CassperSAHipHopNeedYou.

Cassper saw the wave coming and warned that if it trended, it was going to be make "alara people" angry.