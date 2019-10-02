TshisaLIVE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take a 'break', but fans don't believe it

02 October 2019 - 08:53 By Masego Seemela
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are taking a break from each other.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

After two years of dating and having their baby Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly taking some time away from each other.  

According to TMZ, the couple haven't been together publicly since Travis', Look Mom, I Can Fly, documentary that was premiered in Santa Monica on August 27.

The entertainment website explained that they were told the couple had been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago decided to give each other a break ... at least for now.

Sources close to Kylie confirmed to People that they were indeed taking some time apart but were not done. "They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," the source said.

With all the leaked information, Kylie and Travis are yet to publicly confirm the break from the relationship.

TMZ also stated that it wasn't the first time the couple has been on "break" and were able to work it out in the past. The publication's sources explained that the couple will continue to co-parent and will keep Stormi as their number one priority.

While some people feel that the pair might be pulling a fast one on them, some fans felt that the news could be true as Kylie hasn't posted anything with Travis since September 10.

