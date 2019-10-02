Moja Love have 'gone too far' with new reality show 'After Tears'
The show apparently revealed how a person died from HIV/Aids
Moja Love have once again faced backlash for allegedly “degrading black South Africans” and has been labelled has “insensitive to those it features”.
The channel was dragged by social media users on Tuesday after the debut of its new reality show After Tears, which documents the deaths of significant people in the community and life after their burial.
The first episode of the show featured the death and funeral of Mlajero, “a fun-loving 27 year old that was popular for his dance moves and hosting the best parties”.
Brand new show #AfterTears ,Kabelo's family and friends bid goodbye to a vibrant young man. He was known as `Mlajero' - a fun loving 27 year old that was popular for his dance moves and hosting the best parties.— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) September 28, 2019
Starts 1 October 2019 at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv pic.twitter.com/RiOUjhhULg
Viewers were shocked by the parties that followed the death and by revelations that the young man had died of HIV/Aids.
Many felt that it was insensitive to reveal such info and the channel should have at least protected the family from the stigmas that so often surround the condition.
If Moja Love had people who THINK, they wouldn’t allow something as sensitive as the cause of death being HIV to be disclosed on national TV. If not as a sign of respect for the late, then at least protection of the living from stigma ☹️☹️☹️ This isn’t entertainment! #AfterTears— Ngithe NGINENTOMBI!!! ✋🏾🙄 (@PapiZwane) October 1, 2019
The disclosure of the deceased HIV status was wrong💔— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) October 1, 2019
What about the living partner’s rights to privacy & confidentiality?
No, no🙅🏾♀️😡😡😡 #AfterTears
-Honestly Speaking, Somebody should tell MoJa Love Producers that NOT everything should be on TV. Yoo. Some of these shows are ridiculous. Is this Channel run by clout chasers? 😑— `Tutan (@SirFankie__) October 1, 2019
#AfterTears
@DStv @MultiChoiceSA WHAT HAPPEND TO EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS— Kvrvbo Leballo (@KvrvboLeballo) October 1, 2019
STOP THIS IMMEDIATELY,U PORTRAYING SA LIKE WE ARE A BANANA REUBLIC
THIS IS REALLY SAD pic.twitter.com/EOiocAo0me
Moja love has no limit.— Son of Biko (@Owami_Dlamini) October 1, 2019
Kule channel akekho okhuza omunye.
This is trash.
Watch kyknet and see how Afrikaners embrace their culture and instil positive vibes.
Thina its about cheating, vat n sit, absent fathers, funerals, anything which badly represents black ppl#AfterTears
Repeated attempts to contact Moja Love for comment on the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article, but the channel's head of production Bokani Moyo has previously defended its content.
She added that the channel was just reflecting the reality of so many people.
“We are showing uncomfortable truths. It is true we live in a time, or society, where households are headed by women and the fathers of these children are nowhere to be found, or are not in the picture for whatever reason,” she said in an interview on Metro FM in May.