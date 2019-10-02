Moja Love have 'gone too far' with new reality show 'After Tears'

Moja Love have once again faced backlash for allegedly “degrading black South Africans” and has been labelled has “insensitive to those it features”.

The channel was dragged by social media users on Tuesday after the debut of its new reality show After Tears, which documents the deaths of significant people in the community and life after their burial.

The first episode of the show featured the death and funeral of Mlajero, “a fun-loving 27 year old that was popular for his dance moves and hosting the best parties”.