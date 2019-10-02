Please can someone find Please Step In's Mandla a job?

Tuesday night's episode of Please Step In left viewers emotional, after seeing 46-year-old Mandla desperately yearning for his mother's love.

The episode sees a heartbroken Mandla requesting help from the host of the show, Mam' Angie, to help repair his relationship with his mother who seemed cold-hearted towards him.

Seeming all alone and depressed, Mandla explained that the reason his mother was cold towards him was because of the relationship she had with his father who was also not present in his life from his childhood.

While Mam' Angie was called in to intervene and help fix their detached relationship, she gave Mandla's mother her two cents as a way to get through to her.

"A child is raised by good, encouraging words and not the hate and negative energy you are constantly giving him."

Although Mandla didn't have a home and a job, he expressed that one thing he wanted to do right was to be there for his children, unlike the way he was raised, having no mother and father.

Mandla's heartache touched many viewers who took to Twitter to express their frustrations about the way his mother was so cold towards him, even after pouring his heart out to her.