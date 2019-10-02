Please can someone find Please Step In's Mandla a job?
'Today's show is very emotional, this guy is deeply hurting, shame'
Tuesday night's episode of Please Step In left viewers emotional, after seeing 46-year-old Mandla desperately yearning for his mother's love.
The episode sees a heartbroken Mandla requesting help from the host of the show, Mam' Angie, to help repair his relationship with his mother who seemed cold-hearted towards him.
Seeming all alone and depressed, Mandla explained that the reason his mother was cold towards him was because of the relationship she had with his father who was also not present in his life from his childhood.
While Mam' Angie was called in to intervene and help fix their detached relationship, she gave Mandla's mother her two cents as a way to get through to her.
"A child is raised by good, encouraging words and not the hate and negative energy you are constantly giving him."
Although Mandla didn't have a home and a job, he expressed that one thing he wanted to do right was to be there for his children, unlike the way he was raised, having no mother and father.
Mandla's heartache touched many viewers who took to Twitter to express their frustrations about the way his mother was so cold towards him, even after pouring his heart out to her.
The hatred this woman has on her son though is beyond me... #pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/Y9ss4Sfzlz— Tebzar💥 (@Tebza201) October 1, 2019
U know when a father is absent it’s a different story but a whole mother it cuts deep I understanding the pain that Mandla is going through though I can’t really relate but it must hurt a lot 😰😰— Sids♥ (@sidonyn) October 1, 2019
Couldn't stop myself from crying. That lady is cruel yhoo— Zondi Hlongwane (@Zondi60096178) October 1, 2019
"A child is raised by good, encouraging words."~Mam Angy. 2019. #PleaseStepIn— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) October 1, 2019
Big up to Mandla, he is Baws zonke. He is staying with his kids. He is the mother and father to them. #PleaseStepIn— Philisile_Maseko (@Phili_Maseko) October 1, 2019
#pleasestepin I wish I could never inflict this kind of pain to my children. pic.twitter.com/i4IOElmvqG— 🦖Daenerys🦖 (@RamajelaMampho) October 1, 2019
Big up to Mandla, he is Baws zonke. He is staying with his kids. He is the mother and father to them. #PleaseStepIn— Philisile_Maseko (@Phili_Maseko) October 1, 2019
Lomama usile shem, how do you forget the name of the person wamvulela imilenze #pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/4aWmi2ybjl— ♏🌻 💞 I_AM KGOMOTSO 💞 🌻♏ (@KgomotsoMohulat) October 1, 2019
#PleaseStepIn— Swati Queen👑⭕🇿🇦 (@Mbali_porsh) October 1, 2019
This episode hurt me so much, I could feel Mandla's pain
I hope and pray that he heals💔 pic.twitter.com/HDxp9RIKb6
how can you ever hate your own kids like this woman hates Mandla. imagine being in a relationship with a man so damaged 😭#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/CIcc3UFUVo— umZulu phaqa (@Maximum_RSA) October 1, 2019