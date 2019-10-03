BCCSA receive complaints over 'violence and language' on Uyajola

Many users vowed to take their complaints to the BCCSA, and in answer to an enquiry from TshisaLIVE the regulatory body confirmed that it had received complaints against the show.

BCCSA registrar Shouneez Martin confirmed that the nature of the complaints were gender violence, violence and language.

She said the BCCSA had sent broadcaster MultiChoice, which airs the Moja Love channel, these complaints and were awaiting a response.

“At this stage I can confirm that we have received complaints and that we will consider the complaints as soon as we receive MultiChoice’s response on the matter.”

She would not be drawn on the amount of complaints, saying that number would be listed in her ruling.

MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed the broadcaster had received a complaint and said it was working with Moja Love to respond to the BCCSA.

“MultiChoice can confirm that it has received a complaint from the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA), with regards to the recent episode of Uyajola 9/9, which aired on independent channel Moja Love on Saturday, 28 September 2019.

“Whilst we do not exercise editorial control over third party channels, which have fully independent editorial and content policies, we are in discussions with the channel about this particular complaint and will respond accordingly to the BCCSA.”

Attempts to get comment from Moja Love were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

The channel has previously rejected calls to pull the plug on Uyajola, amid a petition in June to have the show cancelled.

The petition received more than 870 signatures in less than a week, with organisers saying the show violates privacy and “destroys families and lives in general.”

“The show will not be cancelled. We find the interest in the show very complimentary and are keen to see how the petition goes,” Moja Love’s head of marketing and PR Lindiwe Mbonambi said at the time.