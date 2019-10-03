Here's why DJ Black Coffee put AKA on his concert line-up

Three years after their “beef” nearly shut down the internet, DJ Black Coffee has included rapper AKA on his Music is King concert line-up.

The line-up for this year's event was announced on Wednesday and includes Sjava, Moonchild, Nomuzi, Distruction Boyz, Muzi, Jazz Disciples, Samthing Soweto and popular UK muso Tom Misch.

The show will take place in Johannesburg on December 14, at the Ticketpro Dome, and in Durban on December 15, at the Kings Park Outer Fields.

It will showcase the best in music, art and fashion.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Black Coffee said he selected artists who were unique and made amazing music, adding that the purpose of the concert was to celebrate music and unite the industry.

“It is not about who sells the most or who is cooler, it is about music. We are trying to create a melting pot of different kinds of music. Whether the artist is big or small, as long as we feel they will bring something to the line-up.”