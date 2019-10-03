TshisaLIVE

Here's why Rachel Kolisi has decided to stop posting her children on social media

03 October 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rachel and Siya Kolisi's kids were getting stopped in public.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel has explained her decision to keep the pair's children off social media, claiming fame was getting “too much” and affecting their lives.

The star has made a noticeable effort to avoid posting her children on social media and, when she does, she hides their faces.

When quizzed about it on social media recently, Rachel explained her reasons for the decision.

“It was just getting too much. They started getting stopped and asked to take pictures and they didn't like it,” she said in an Instagram Stories Q&A session.

She explained that they could hardly walk around in public any more.

“We couldn't walk around in public without being recognised. We didn't have privacy any more so I decided to just stop posting them,” she added.

Still, she couldn't help but gush over her little family and recently started taking them to gym with her.

She explained that she decided to let them work with her to encourage them to pick up healthy hobbies and spend quality time together.

“I love having them altogether so much,” she added in an Instagram post of them all working out together recently.

