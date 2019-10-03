TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa has injections to make her cleavage pop: 'I want that summer body'

03 October 2019 - 13:28 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu gets her boobs poppin'.
Zodwa Wabantu gets her boobs poppin'.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu is on a serious mission to get her body summer ready. Over the past few months she has undergone several procedures.  

On Instagram, she shared a video of her boobs being injected with hyaluronic acid, to get them in tip-top shape.

“The gun is loaded to make my boobs and cleavage look younger and moist like I got out of the pool this summer.”

In July, the dancer revealed that she had undergone a non-surgical breast lift and vaginal-tightening treatment.

“My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn't want to go under the knife,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Earlier this year, the people's person had a vampire facial. She made it clear that she would never have plastic surgery, because she didn't think she had to “fix” anything about herself.

Those that think I'm ugly must just hang in there because my 'ugly' face will never change.” 

