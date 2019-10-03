TshisaLIVE

'You are one in a million': AKA gushes over his queen, DJ Zinhle

03 October 2019 - 13:26 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA has heaped praise on Zinhle.
AKA has heaped praise on Zinhle.
Image: DJ Zinhle's Instagram

AKA has joined the chorus of congratulations for DJ Zinhle, after she announced the launch of her design studio.

The furniture design line, named Jiyane Atelier, launches on Friday and features several items the star had a hand in designing.

Zinhle has been working on the studio for months and teasing some of the designs on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she said she was relieved to finally announce its launch.

While fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, Zinhle's bae, AKA, pulled up on the TLs with a cute shout-out: “Your work ethic is hectic. You are one in a million.” 

Just a day earlier, Zinhle sent her bae a shout-out for his latest achievement, a shoe range with Reebok.

The collab, SneAKA, will drop on October 26.

“Congratulations, daddy,” Zinhle wrote. She sealed the message with a kiss emoji.

MORE

'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal

That's what baes are for.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love again

DJ Zinhle and AKA are no longer shy to show their love for each other in public
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LISTEN | AKA gives a shout-out to DJ Zinhle on new track

AKA and Riky Rick's song is a jump though!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I couldn’t hear the lyrics properly’: Viggy’s 'Idols SA' performance splits ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | John Cena gets down to Sho Madjozi's track TshisaLIVE
  5. Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X