'You are one in a million': AKA gushes over his queen, DJ Zinhle
AKA has joined the chorus of congratulations for DJ Zinhle, after she announced the launch of her design studio.
The furniture design line, named Jiyane Atelier, launches on Friday and features several items the star had a hand in designing.
After months of hard work, research and God, I am proud to announce that @jiyane_atelier launches this Friday... https://t.co/miZA3QJCin pic.twitter.com/lXF4vjoINK— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 2, 2019
Zinhle has been working on the studio for months and teasing some of the designs on social media.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she said she was relieved to finally announce its launch.
While fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, Zinhle's bae, AKA, pulled up on the TLs with a cute shout-out: “Your work ethic is hectic. You are one in a million.”
Your work ethic is hectic. You are one in a million. ❤️ https://t.co/0cNA05NCKf— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 2, 2019
Just a day earlier, Zinhle sent her bae a shout-out for his latest achievement, a shoe range with Reebok.
The collab, SneAKA, will drop on October 26.
“Congratulations, daddy,” Zinhle wrote. She sealed the message with a kiss emoji.
Congratulations daddy.💋 https://t.co/EdRlEizD2i— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 1, 2019