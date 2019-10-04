Dawn Thandeka King on playing an abused woman on Uzalo: 'This is what we go through in society'

While femicide attacks and sexual abuse are still on the increase in Mzansi, Dawn Thandeka King's character on Uzalo is currently going through the most.

Dawn, who plays MaNgcobo on the much-loved drama series, took to Instagram and expressed that she faced a tough time role-playing a sexual abuse scene that was a true occurrence in the lives of many women in SA.

In the dramatic video she shared, Dawn said she mourned every soul that had died due to sexual and physical abuse.

With abuse and femicide continuing to be a major issue in SA, the award-winning actress shared that a lot of women in Mzansi had gone through or experienced some sort of abuse at the hands of men.

“I mourn for every soul gone through sexual and physical abuse. May God heal our nation.”

Women abuse dominated headlines in August after the gruesome murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. The hashtag #AmINext sparked a huge outcry on social media as women came forward and expressed their fears of being the next one to be killed or sexually assaulted.

However, some women felt they won't be disempowered by abusive men and came up with the hashtag, #IamNotNext as they mobilised massive marches in Johannesburg and Cape Town as a way to claim back their power.

"#IamNotNext, this was tough to shoot as it is tough to watch. This is what we're going through as a society.”