TshisaLIVE

‘Doing you’ is a luxury that not many afford': Linda Mtoba on black tax and responsibilities

04 October 2019 - 09:11 By Masego Seemela
Actress Linda Mtoba talks about black tax and the responsibility to provide financial assistance to family members.
Actress Linda Mtoba talks about black tax and the responsibility to provide financial assistance to family members.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

Black tax has always been an issue for black people in Mzansim and actress Linda Mtoba shared her opinions on the responsibility of black individuals to financially provide for their families.

Linda took to Twitter and expressed that instead of spending their earnings on personal luxuries, black people were financially providing for their families.

She said: “Even if we can afford a life for ourselves alone, most black young people don’t have the luxury of actually living it due to responsibilities.”

Linda said she felt the circumstances that forced black people to take care of their families, instead of enjoying the luxuries of life such as travelling, was unfair. 

“People work hard enough to 'afford' a trip overseas, but the reality is that the money could be used elsewhere, and is needed elsewhere.” 

The actress touched on “black tax”, which refers to young black people who are the main providers for their families and are often the first educated person in a number of generations.

“I don’t know many black young people who can afford to even backpack through Europe because family needs one to work.”

While Linda strongly believes there is a difference between black tax and responsibilities, she expressed that "doing you is a luxury not many afford.

Linda Mtoba ain't here for body shamers

Watch out, Linda might make you trend for being a hater.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bontle Modiselle on people touching her baby bump: 'Touch my belly, I’ll punch you in the throat'

Bontle is really slaying her pregnancy look hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba's all-white baby shower

Linda Mtoba is counting down the days to her baby's arrival.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Linda Mtoba gushes about her family: I'm literally passed hand to hand

Linda Mtoba explained the importance of having support when you're pregnant
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby TshisaLIVE
  3. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal TshisaLIVE
  5. Gallo responds to claims it's 'to blame' for Noma Khumalo's depression TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X