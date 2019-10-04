‘Doing you’ is a luxury that not many afford': Linda Mtoba on black tax and responsibilities

Black tax has always been an issue for black people in Mzansim and actress Linda Mtoba shared her opinions on the responsibility of black individuals to financially provide for their families.

Linda took to Twitter and expressed that instead of spending their earnings on personal luxuries, black people were financially providing for their families.

She said: “Even if we can afford a life for ourselves alone, most black young people don’t have the luxury of actually living it due to responsibilities.”

Linda said she felt the circumstances that forced black people to take care of their families, instead of enjoying the luxuries of life such as travelling, was unfair.

“People work hard enough to 'afford' a trip overseas, but the reality is that the money could be used elsewhere, and is needed elsewhere.”

The actress touched on “black tax”, which refers to young black people who are the main providers for their families and are often the first educated person in a number of generations.

“I don’t know many black young people who can afford to even backpack through Europe because family needs one to work.”

While Linda strongly believes there is a difference between black tax and responsibilities, she expressed that "doing you is a luxury not many afford.