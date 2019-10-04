WATCH | DJ Zinhle's 'Jiyane Atelier' is finally here

DJ Zinhle is no stranger to making big moves, and this time she has taken her business acumen to another level by launching her home design brand, Jiyane Atelier on October 4.

While building her house in Johannesburg years ago, Zinhle was seen inspiring her social media followers on how she comes up with designing and putting finishing touches to her new home.

She received huge responses as her followers stanned hard with how well she was able to put home décor together, and constantly praised her for having a good eye for detail.

This then sparked an idea that she should get into the world of home décor and furniture design and collaborate with long-time friend Brandon Reynolds.

“Jiyane Atelier is finally here and we are live! We worked so hard on this project. Please check it out at www.jiyanehome.com. The most beautiful pieces ever. Happy shopping!”