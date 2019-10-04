TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Zinhle's 'Jiyane Atelier' is finally here

04 October 2019 - 11:48 By Masego Seemela
DJ Zinhle has launched her own home design brand.
DJ Zinhle has launched her own home design brand.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

DJ Zinhle is no stranger to making big moves, and this time she has taken her business acumen to another level by launching her home design brand, Jiyane Atelier on October 4.

While building her house in Johannesburg years ago, Zinhle was seen inspiring her social media followers on how she comes up with designing and putting finishing touches to her new home.

She received huge responses as her followers stanned hard with how well she was able to put home décor together, and constantly praised her for having a good eye for detail.

This then sparked an idea that she should get into the world of home décor and furniture design and collaborate with long-time friend Brandon Reynolds.

Jiyane Atelier is finally here and we are live! We worked so hard on this project. Please check it out at www.jiyanehome.com. The most beautiful pieces ever. Happy shopping!”

After working for months on her latest project, earlier this week Zinhle shared on social media that the wait was finally over and Jiyane Atelier, the home of contemporary and chic design, would be launching on Friday.

“After months of hard work, research and God, I am proud to announce that Jiyane Atelier launches this Friday. www.jiyanehome.com”

'You are one in a million': AKA gushes over his queen, DJ Zinhle

Everyone is celebrating after Zinhle announced the launch of her design studio
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal

That's what baes are for.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love again

DJ Zinhle and AKA are no longer shy to show their love for each other in public
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Zinhle to take legal action against alleged academy scammer

The star is taking legal action in the hope that those who are affected will get their money back.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby TshisaLIVE
  3. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal TshisaLIVE
  5. Gallo responds to claims it's 'to blame' for Noma Khumalo's depression TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X