WATCH | Skolopad celebrated her birthday in style and is grateful to be alive

05 October 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Skolopad celebrated her birthday in style and grateful to be alive after a horrific accident.
Skolopad celebrated her birthday in style and grateful to be alive after a horrific accident.
Image: Instagram/Skolopad

Skolopad recently went all out for  her birthday in style as she's grateful to be alive after she was involved in a car crash last year. 

She sustained injuries to her face and legs, which included a broken leg that left her walking on crutches.

Taking to Instagram, Skolopad shared snaps and videos from the special occasion. 

Skolopad was surrounded by people she loves and her happiness could be seen all over her face. 

In a post she wrote, “What more can I ask from God but to bless me with a healthy life, the rest will be bonus”. 

Cava the videos:

View this post on Instagram

#HappybirthdaySkolopad 🙏😭😭

A post shared by QueenStar (@queenskolopad) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Lord for this day🙏💃

A post shared by QueenStar (@queenskolopad) on

Skolopad reflects on horror car crash one year later

Skolopad was admitted to hospital with serious injuries at the time.
