WATCH | Skolopad celebrated her birthday in style and is grateful to be alive

Skolopad recently went all out for her birthday in style as she's grateful to be alive after she was involved in a car crash last year.

She sustained injuries to her face and legs, which included a broken leg that left her walking on crutches.

Taking to Instagram, Skolopad shared snaps and videos from the special occasion.

Skolopad was surrounded by people she loves and her happiness could be seen all over her face.

In a post she wrote, “What more can I ask from God but to bless me with a healthy life, the rest will be bonus”.

Cava the videos: