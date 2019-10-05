TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California

05 October 2019 - 12:00 By Nonhlanha Msibi
Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California.
Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California.
Image: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

South African actress Thuso Mbedu is proof that nothing is impossible when you set your mind to making your dreams a reality.

The actress is living the dream in California after she bagged a lead role in a Hollywood series. 

In April this year it was revealed that Thuso was cast to play the lead role in a series that is adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Railroad.

Taking to Instagram, Thuso shared pics and vids of her enjoying the Californian sun with her friends.

"Living our life like it’s golden," she captioned one post. 

Life lessons: Never give up or underestimate yourself cause better days are coming your way.

Cava the video: 

View this post on Instagram

Living our life like it's golden 😝 #UGRR weekends

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) on

Thuso Mbedu remembers a time when it 'hurt to even hope'

But everything has changed for the better now...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Our fave Thuso Mbedu moments

Our favourite moments from Thuso Mbedu.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

You go, girl! Here's why Thuso Mbedu's US gig is a BIG deal!

'Yassssss Thuso!'
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation TshisaLIVE
  3. Gallo responds to claims it's 'to blame' for Noma Khumalo's depression TshisaLIVE
  4. Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby TshisaLIVE
  5. 'You are one in a million': AKA gushes over his queen, DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X