WATCH | Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California

South African actress Thuso Mbedu is proof that nothing is impossible when you set your mind to making your dreams a reality.

The actress is living the dream in California after she bagged a lead role in a Hollywood series.

In April this year it was revealed that Thuso was cast to play the lead role in a series that is adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Railroad.

Taking to Instagram, Thuso shared pics and vids of her enjoying the Californian sun with her friends.

"Living our life like it’s golden," she captioned one post.

Life lessons: Never give up or underestimate yourself cause better days are coming your way.

Cava the video: