Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding

‘I’ve never seen a Tswana person wear Zulu attire, I thought it was Sjava'

06 October 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest brought a bit of confusion on these social media streets after his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding on September 28.

Somizi and Mohale said their “I Do's” in front of friends and family as well as celebrity friends during a lavish traditional wedding over the weekend.

While everyone posted their looks at the much-anticipated wedding, Cassper shared a black and white snap of himself in his traditional look.

Cassper, who's a Setswana first language speaker, then captioned the picture in isiZulu “Bayethe,” which meant “all hail!". 

This did not sit well with fans over on the socials as they were confused as to why a Tswana man like himself was wearing a Zulu outfit let alone spelt the word wrong.

After posting the image with the caption, a debate in Cassper's comments between his followers over his choice to wear a Zulu outfit. 

The debate was an absolute mess as fans took jabs at him. Here are some of the reactions:

