Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding
‘I’ve never seen a Tswana person wear Zulu attire, I thought it was Sjava'
Rapper Cassper Nyovest brought a bit of confusion on these social media streets after his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding on September 28.
Somizi and Mohale said their “I Do's” in front of friends and family as well as celebrity friends during a lavish traditional wedding over the weekend.
While everyone posted their looks at the much-anticipated wedding, Cassper shared a black and white snap of himself in his traditional look.
Cassper, who's a Setswana first language speaker, then captioned the picture in isiZulu “Bayethe,” which meant “all hail!".
This did not sit well with fans over on the socials as they were confused as to why a Tswana man like himself was wearing a Zulu outfit let alone spelt the word wrong.
After posting the image with the caption, a debate in Cassper's comments between his followers over his choice to wear a Zulu outfit.
The debate was an absolute mess as fans took jabs at him. Here are some of the reactions:
I have never in my life seen a Zulu man wearing Tswana attire.— DaddyCool (@CharlieDance18) September 30, 2019
I thought it was Sjava pic.twitter.com/GZYcaiE5nL— Pho kunani? (@senzeka_ngwenya) September 30, 2019
It bayede brother not bayethe,we don't recognize that word in Zulu clan pic.twitter.com/U5vPE3hTJ9— Scelo Kingscelo (@kingscelo_05) September 30, 2019
If it was a white person would people be laughing or congradulating him saying "he is trying"... but cause its a Tswana broer its all hate might even make it to the paper and blogs pic.twitter.com/qwVh9b7AoJ— Tshepo (@TallTee6) September 30, 2019
🤣🤣🤣😂 " Bayethe " ay noma ubuvele wathula pic.twitter.com/4gSSVYDEWb— AKA.the.GOAT🇿🇦 (@MfundisoNhlaka1) September 30, 2019