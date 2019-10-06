TshisaLIVE

Mihlali’s new hairstyle gets the nod from fans

06 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Vlogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase is bald.
Vlogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase is bald.
Image: Supplied

Beauty vlogger Mihlali Ndamase is not afraid of change and she did so with her latest short hair look.

Earlier this week Mihlali shared a gorgeous snap of her rocking a bald head on Instagram.

And fans are stanning with her for unashamedly rocking this “trendy” look.

“I’m not afraid of change, let’s put it that way,” she said. 

This is not the first time that Mihlali has faced scrutiny for “being an influencer” as earlier this week she had naysayers sweating that she did nothing for the beauty industry.

“I try not to respond to hate because I have more to lose. People who usually hate have nothing going on in their lives right now. I'm open to constructive criticism and people who deliver their message in a negative way, I tend to ignore because it usually comes from a very dark place,” she told TshisaLIVE. 

Mihlali on naysayers: Hate usually comes from a dark place

Get the strap! Social media is doing the most in dragging Mihlali like this.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton

Are Mihlali and Lewis a thing or nah?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Here's how Mihlali is dominating 2019

Can I get an amen that influencer  Mihlali Ndamase  keeps winning 2019.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation TshisaLIVE
  3. Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby TshisaLIVE
  4. Gallo responds to claims it's 'to blame' for Noma Khumalo's depression TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee on low self-esteem: It was self-sabotaging TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X