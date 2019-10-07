Emtee calls out former record label: I want all my awards back. Thanks
Two months after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment, rapper Emtee is calling out his former record label for allegedly not giving him his awards.
Emtee took to social media to say the label was still holding on to the awards he won while he was signed by it.
In a tweet, the rapper said: “Somebody tell Ambitiouz Entertainment I want all my awards back. Thanks.”
SOMEBODY TELL @Ambitiouz_Ent I WANT ALL MY AWARDS BACK. THANKS— BIG CEO (@emteethehustla_) October 4, 2019
Emtee is not the only artist, once part of the stable, who is demanding their awards.
Amanda Black responded to Emtee's tweet, claiming she, too, was waiting for hers.
“[Me too] and my plaque, please,” she wrote.
Attempts to contact Ambitiouz Entertainment for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
Emtee announced that he was leaving the label in August. He first hinted at it in June on Twitter, sharing the hashtag #FreeEmtee.
The rapper listed some of his frustrations with Ambitiouz Entertainment, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after the June tweet went viral, Emtee said he wanted to leave the label, but was negotiating with bosses to make sure his departure was “as clean as possible”.