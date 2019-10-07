IN MEMES | Nolo impresses on Idols SA, but was it enough to beat fan favourite Virginia?

Sunday night's episode of Idols SA was way too lit as one of the contestants, Nolo, stole the hearts of many with his smooth soulful performance.

Nolo, aka Teddy Bear, had the audience gushing over his sensual love jam performance on the Idols SA stage when he sang Close The Door by Teddy Pendergrass.

His performance pulled through the crowd, who were rooting in his favour. Some even felt he overtook Virginia, who has been killing it on stage every week.

Since the beginning of Top 10, Viggy and her twin sister, Virginia, have been lighting up screens in the reality competition, with many wondering if the finale will come down to the two competing against each other.

But after rounds of the contestants showing viewers what they are capable of, fans are starting to see more fire from the talented group, who are all gunning for the title.

In its Top 7 round, the singing competition seems to be giving fans a tougher time choosing a favourite as the contestants keep bringing their A-game.

However, Nolo's fans aren't worried as they believe he secured his space for next week after providing such a show-stopper performance.

Inspired by Nolo's performance, tweeps took to Twitter to comment about his blazing performance.

Here are some of the reactions on social media: