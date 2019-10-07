TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Nolo impresses on Idols SA, but was it enough to beat fan favourite Virginia?

07 October 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
'Idols SA" contestant Nolo gave a stellar performance on Sunday night.
'Idols SA" contestant Nolo gave a stellar performance on Sunday night.
Image: Idols SA/ Mzansi Magic

Sunday night's episode of Idols SA was way too lit as one of the contestants, Nolo, stole the hearts of many with his smooth soulful performance.

Nolo, aka Teddy Bear, had the audience gushing over his sensual love jam performance on the Idols SA stage when he sang Close The Door by Teddy Pendergrass.

His performance pulled through the crowd, who were rooting in his favour. Some even felt he overtook Virginia, who has been killing it on stage every week.

Since the beginning of Top 10, Viggy and her twin sister, Virginia, have been lighting up screens in the reality competition, with many wondering if the finale will come down to the two competing against each other.

But after rounds of the contestants showing viewers what they are capable of, fans are starting to see more fire from the talented group, who are all gunning for the title. 

In its Top 7 round, the singing competition seems to be giving fans a tougher time choosing a favourite as the contestants keep bringing their A-game. 

However, Nolo's fans aren't worried  as they believe  he secured his space for next week after providing such a show-stopper performance.

Inspired by Nolo's performance, tweeps took to Twitter to comment about his blazing performance.

Here are some of the reactions on social media: 

IN MEMES | Fans in their feels as latest season of Somizi's reality show ends

The star has teased that something exciting is on the horizon
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam’s' Nimza will be a side while he came into the relationship first

Kat is coming for Nimza's girl.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES | Somizi slams 'Uyajola' bodyguards for 'abuse'

'Disgusting that they would allow the one person be physically assaulted. If the person wanted to defend himself then what?'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

MAP | Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' gets a shoutout in more than 70 countries

Here's where Sho's John Cena will be played around the world.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi on vegan guests and showing skin at his wedding to Mohale: ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X