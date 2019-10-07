Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming claims
Ntsiki Mazwai has accused Metro FM DJ Moshe Ndiki of bullying and dismissed attempts by the station to apologise to her after he suggested on air that she does not bath.
Ntsiki was fuming after Moshe's comments on the station's breakfast show recently and sent Metro FM a letter of complaint.
In a letter shared by Ntsiki on social media, the station apologised to her and said it had asked Moshe to do the same on air.
Metro FM did not respond to TshisaLIVE's request for comment at the time of publishing this story.
However, Moshe told TshisaLIVE that he had apologised publicly for his remarks and referred further questions to the station.
Ntsiki was not impressed by Metro FM's response and said the station was protecting him.
Yes I wrote to MetroFm and instead of disciplining Moshe they protected him....... #Msunery pic.twitter.com/Ap3pw4bHpE— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) October 6, 2019
She told TshisaLIVE she had been bullied by Moshe and was surprised that he “was on that level”.
“I think that it's sad that we live in a society that has normalised body shaming and insults. I think that many women and men who don't subscribe to the western standards get called dirty and I represent those Africans. I think that it's sad that someone in the LGBTI community who knows how it feels to be discriminated against and bullied is now doing the same thing.
“For me that is the most tragic part, especially considering how much work I've put into making SA an LGBTI-friendly space using my social media and music. When I heard what Moshe said I was surprised that he was on that level. I expected better from him. I didn't know he was mean-spirited until now.”
She said Moshe had not apologised to her personally and slammed him for referring to her as his friend in his public apology, saying the pair were not close.
“I don't even know him. I interviewed him once for Show Me Love and we didn't even exchange numbers, so there is nothing that suggested that we have a relationship where he can be so comfortable as to insult and body shame me on a national platform.”
She said Metro FM's response had “no sense of professionalism whatsoever” and she was in talks with her legal team.