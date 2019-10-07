Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming claims

Ntsiki Mazwai has accused Metro FM DJ Moshe Ndiki of bullying and dismissed attempts by the station to apologise to her after he suggested on air that she does not bath.

Ntsiki was fuming after Moshe's comments on the station's breakfast show recently and sent Metro FM a letter of complaint.

In a letter shared by Ntsiki on social media, the station apologised to her and said it had asked Moshe to do the same on air.

Metro FM did not respond to TshisaLIVE's request for comment at the time of publishing this story.

However, Moshe told TshisaLIVE that he had apologised publicly for his remarks and referred further questions to the station.

Ntsiki was not impressed by Metro FM's response and said the station was protecting him.