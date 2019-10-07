Rebecca Malope: 'I'm retiring from making albums, not music'

In a turn of events, the queen of South African gospel music, Dr Rebecca Malope, won’t be taking her last bow from her music.

In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, Mam' Rebecca explained that although she was releasing her last album, it wasn’t the last that gospel lovers will hear from her musically.

She shared that she planned to dominate the digital music market to keep up with the times.

“How can you retire from the word of God? You can’t retire from the word of God. I can only retire from doing too much. I will only retire when my body tells me it’s time to retire.”

The honorary doctor is doing a U-turn on her word after making a major announcement at a presser in Durban that she planned to retire as she wanted to give way to young talent in the gospel music industry.

“It’s not really the last time I will be releasing music, but it will be the last time I release a full album with 14 plus songs. The reason why I am making this album my very last one is that times are changing, music has become more digital. Releasing a full album will be me asking for too much from my fans. I just want to release one or two songs on streaming platforms when God inspires me with a message.”

The gospel music queen, dropped her highly anticipated 36th album, Lord You Are Good, on October 4 and dubbed it her best work after making sure the right songs were featured in it.

“My 36th album is so amazing, and I have collaborated with my children and powerful gospel singers in the industry such as Dumi Mkokstad, Lebo Sekgobela, Amadonana AseWesile, Soweto Gospel Choir and many more. People are going to love this album.”