Shota on making sacrifices to care for his son with eye cancer

Muso “Shota” Mnqobi and his wife, Phumeza Mdabe, have spoken about the sacrifices they made to care for their son, Mpilo, who was diagnosed with eye cancer in 2014.

After the diagnosis, and having seen him already lose an eye to the disease, Shota and Phumeza were faced with a tough decision when doctors told them Mpilo was not responding to treatment and they had no choice but to remove his other eye.

In an interview with Drum magazine recently, Shota and Phumeza said after the surgeries their son received prosthetic eyes that cost R50,000.

While the medical bills piled up, the couple cut down on luxuries.

Reflecting on the experience, Shota admitted that sometimes it was difficult to stay strong: “The house became so heavy. Sometimes I'd feel like turning around and not going home.”

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, the couple said they were stepping back into the limelight after a five-year hiatus and that things were much better at home.

Their son has been in remission for almost three years and has been accepted into Grade R at Holy Family College in Parktown, Johannesburg.

They have also started a foundation called the Mpilo Foundation, which will help other children who are blind.