WATCH | Somizi on vegan guests and showing skin at his wedding to Mohale: 'Whooo shem'

07 October 2019 - 06:50 By Jessica Levitt
Mohale and Somizi gave fans a glimpse into the wedding planning.
Image: Via Instagram

Somizi has started giving fans an inside look into the planning of his nuptials, posting teasers from his reality show, where cameras went behind the scenes in the lead-up to the wedding.

First there was the meeting with designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, where Gert asked how much skin Somizi and Mohale were comfortable with showing.

*Insert crickets.

Then there was the food and the idea that vegans would need to be catered for.

SomGaga, obvs, had the best response.

Watch the clip below.

