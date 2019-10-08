LISTEN | Vatiswa Ndara speaks out over explosive letter
Celebrated actress Vatiswa Ndara talks to DispatchLIVE about possibly losing acting gigs because of her explosive letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, in which she complained about the exploitation of actors by production companies.
Vatiswa revealed that she would not be returning to season three of Ferguson Films's hit reality show, iGazi, in which she plays a lead role.
Connie and Shona Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Films, are considering legal action against Vatiswa over her allegations of mistreatment.
