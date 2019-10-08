TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Vatiswa Ndara speaks out over explosive letter

08 October 2019 - 17:36 By Gugu Phandle

Celebrated actress Vatiswa Ndara talks to DispatchLIVE about possibly losing acting gigs because of her explosive letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, in which she complained about the exploitation of actors by production companies.

Vatiswa revealed that she would not be returning to season three of Ferguson Films's hit reality show, iGazi, in which she plays a lead role. 

Connie and Shona Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Films, are considering legal action against Vatiswa over her allegations of mistreatment.

Actress Vatiswa Ndara has written a six-page open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa which was shared on Twitter on October 8 2019. The letter alleged that Connie and Shona Ferguson's company, Ferguson Films, mistreated actors. After it was released, Twitter expressed solidarity with the actress, under the hashtag #IStandWithVatiswa.

