Maphorisa on gqom: 'You can’t say it is trash when we have a gqom song with Beyoncé

Many say amapiano has taken over the music scene, thanks to DJ Maphorisa, but he still thinks gqom is a bomb genre.

Maphorisa, who has been hailed as a musical genius and noted for turning everything he touches into gold, said gqom was not “trash”, as people say it is.

Lately, Mzansi has been mesmerised by the amapiano wave, and the Amantombazane hitmaker felt they were being ignorant to the fact that gqom was still the biggest music genre in SA.

To convey his message, Maphorisa took to Twitter in an attempt to remind people that gqom produced banger hits such as My Power, featuring Beyoncé and our very own Moonchild and Busiswa.

“Guys, you can't say gqom is trash while [SA] has a song with Beyoncé ya gqom le di bare mara.”