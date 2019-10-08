TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa on gqom: 'You can’t say it is trash when we have a gqom song with Beyoncé

08 October 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa has asked fans if they want him to drop a gqom EP.
Image: Via DJ Maphorisa’s Instagram

Many say amapiano has taken over the music scene, thanks to DJ Maphorisa, but he still thinks gqom is a bomb genre.

Maphorisa, who has been hailed as a musical genius and noted for turning everything he touches into gold, said gqom was not “trash”, as people say it is.

Lately, Mzansi has been mesmerised by the amapiano wave, and the Amantombazane hitmaker felt they were being ignorant to the fact that gqom was still the biggest music genre in SA.

To convey his message, Maphorisa took to Twitter in an attempt to remind people that gqom produced banger hits such as My Power, featuring Beyoncé and our very own Moonchild and Busiswa.

“Guys, you can't say gqom is trash while [SA] has a song with Beyoncé ya gqom le di bare mara.”

In an attempt to prove his point, Maphorisa asked fans if they wanted him to drop a gqom EP next week to prove the genre still slaps.

Gqom fans do u still want me to do gqom music. l can drop an EP next week just for control. Yes or No?”

Some admired his efforts to give props to gqom. Others were against him releasing an EP, saying it was nothing but loud music.

Here is a snapshot of reactions:

