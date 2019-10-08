Prince Kaybee responds to claims he snubbed Msaki

House DJ Prince Kaybee has apologised to musician Msaki after she was not acknowledged for her contribution on their hit Fetch Your Life at a recent awards ceremony.

The song won the House Record of the Year at the Dance Music Awards SA (DMASA).

After an uproar on social media for not giving props where they were due, Kaybee explained the reason why Msaki's name was not mentioned in the acceptance speech.

He claimed that while accepting the award on his behalf, his booking manager forgot to mention Msaki during his speech.

Feeling that he needed to explain the reason behind the “misunderstanding”, Kaybee took to Twitter to clear the air regarding the matter.

“Hi guys, I would like to apologise on behalf of my booking manager for not mentioning Msaki yesterday at the awards when collecting the award on OUR behalf. I didn't know what she was gonna say, I then posted that “WE” (Msaki and I) have won an award. We did not mean any harm.”