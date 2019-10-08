Former The Throne actress opens up about alleged mistreatment at Ferguson Films

Actress Keke Mphuthi has responded to an open letter by actress Vatiswa Ndara detailing alleged mistreatment by Ferguson Films, recounting her own experience with the production company.

Vatiswa cast the spotlight on alleged "bullying and exploitation" of actors through an open letter which she addressed to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday.

The letter went viral on social media as users weighed in on the debate around the treatment of actors in South Africa.

Keke starred in two Ferguson films productions, The Throne and Unmarried, and took to Twitter to share her own experiences with the company.

In a series of tweets, she claimed that when she told her bosses she was pregnant, she was given guarantees she would still have a job when she returned.

However, she was told on the last week of shooting that her contract had come to an end.