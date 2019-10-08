TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Droëwors and Afrikaans: Demi schools Tim on Mzansi

08 October 2019 - 06:59 By Jessica Levitt
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are #lovegoals.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Listen, if you're going to marry a local lass, then you know you're about to get schooled on some of the best Mzansi has to offer.

The first on Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' list for her hubby-to-be, Tim Tebo?

Droëwors!

Posting a video on his 1.8m-strong Instagram account, Tim spoke about his love for biltong and droëwors.

“If you're a meat lover like I am, instead of getting beef jerky, Biltong and Droëwors. It's amazing.”

Of course, marrying an Afrikaans girl means there are also some important phrases you have to learn.

Watch the adorable video below.

