Facials & gym sessions: Vatiswa Ndara drama aside, Connie Ferguson is living her best life

09 October 2019 - 11:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Connie Ferguson is living her best life amid the Vatiswa Ndara payment scandal.
Image: Via Instagram/Ferguson Films

Facials and gym sessions in Los Angeles, US. Mogul and businesswoman Connie Ferguson is living her best life, despite the drama between Ferguson Films and seasoned actor Vatiswa Ndara.

On Tuesday, Connie shared a video in a consultation room with a skin specialist, a treat she said would help rejuvenate her skin.

“I didn't think I'd come to LA without popping in to see Dr Ourian for some cool laser which treats skin pigmentation, blemishes, refines pores and fine lines.”

In another post, she shared a snap of herself with her gym squad.

The Fergusons have been thrust into the spotlight after Vatiswa blasted the power couple in an open letter to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

In the six-page letter, Vatiswa accused the Fergusons of exploitation and lamented the state of the entertainment industry, which she said subjected actors and crew to unpleasant working conditions.

She also made reference to an offer she allegedly received from the Fergusons for her lead role on iGazi, the third season of which will air soon.

