Facials & gym sessions: Vatiswa Ndara drama aside, Connie Ferguson is living her best life
Facials and gym sessions in Los Angeles, US. Mogul and businesswoman Connie Ferguson is living her best life, despite the drama between Ferguson Films and seasoned actor Vatiswa Ndara.
On Tuesday, Connie shared a video in a consultation room with a skin specialist, a treat she said would help rejuvenate her skin.
“I didn't think I'd come to LA without popping in to see Dr Ourian for some cool laser which treats skin pigmentation, blemishes, refines pores and fine lines.”
My skin scars and bruises easily, and hormonal pigmentation is a thing!🙄 Now for someone who doesn’t like to wear makeup, it’s important for me to give my skin the best possible treatments to for clarity, fine lines, pigmentation and an all round happy glow!😬 I have always been curious about the cool laser treatment, and popped in to see @SimonOurianMD1 for a quick session!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 The treatment itself was pretty painless, a blow of cool air with a spark of warmth! No big deal!🤷🏽♀️ Now looking forward to seeing a gradual improvement on these little marks!😬❤️ #SelfCare #SelfLove #skincare #nomakeup #epionebeverlyhills
In another post, she shared a snap of herself with her gym squad.
#newbroomsweepsclean This young man tried to kill us at @fightclubsa Honeydew today! New trainer trying to prove a point!🤔😂🤷🏽♀️ Still had the energy to smile for a pic after!😬 Good going coach! Eish! I don’t have your Instagram handle!🤦🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ @athaniamothiba @lungsdube @sediimatsunyane Always bringing your A Game team!🙌🏾🥊❤️ #fitmoms #fitnessqueens #fitisthenewcool #squadgoals #mamaflash ❤️
The Fergusons have been thrust into the spotlight after Vatiswa blasted the power couple in an open letter to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
In the six-page letter, Vatiswa accused the Fergusons of exploitation and lamented the state of the entertainment industry, which she said subjected actors and crew to unpleasant working conditions.
She also made reference to an offer she allegedly received from the Fergusons for her lead role on iGazi, the third season of which will air soon.
Vatiswa said she was offered R110,000 for five weeks of shooting, a fraction of what she had hoped for.
“Initially I was going for a cool million, minister, then dropped it to R700,000.” She said both proposals were rejected.
On Wednesday, the Fergusons issued a statement in which they labelled the allegations "misguided" and previously told TshisaLIVE that they intended to take legal action against Vatiswa.