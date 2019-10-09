TshisaLIVE

Fergusons label Vatiswa Ndara's open letter 'misguided' and defend their lifestyle

The couple has dismissed allegations of 'exploitation and mistreatment of actors' in a lengthy statement

09 October 2019 - 09:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Connie and Shona Ferguson have responded to the scathing open letter.
Connie and Shona Ferguson have responded to the scathing open letter.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday World / Bafana Mahlangu

Connie and Shona Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Films, have responded to allegations of exploitation and mistreatment of actors, levelled against them by Vatiswa Ndara in an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa. 

The actress cast the spotlight on alleged “bullying and exploitation” of actors in the six-page letter, which was shared on social media on Monday.

Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter

The actress wrote a scathing open letter to the minister, detailing her interaction with Ferguson Films
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

In a detailed statement issued to TshisaLIVE through their lawyer on Wednesday morning, the Fergusons denied the allegations and labelled the letter “misguided, misdirected and misleading”. They also said it was a “ploy to defame and tarnish” their reputation.

The couple said they are among those who have been vocal about the need for the acting industry to be regulated. 

“As actors ourselves and producers we are aware of the challenges facing the entertainment industry. We support 100% a need for the industry to be regulated and for the Performance Protection Amendment Bill to be signed sooner rather than later. With that said, the allegations made by the various actors do not reflect the true position of the industry and paints a false picture, that may mislead the public.”

The Fergusons said they had offered Vatiswa a contract and she was well within her right to decline it, as they were to decline her demands.

The couple also defended questions about their lifestyle, which they viewed as an “unnecessary jab”.  

“Shona and Connie Ferguson have other business interests apart form their production company and do not owe anyone an explanation as to how they manage their finances and lifestyle. The jab from Ms Ndara is petty, unnecessary and uncalled for.”

The Fergusons also responded to claims of alleged mistreatment by former The Throne actress Keke Mphuthi. She said that when she told her former bosses she was pregnant, she was given guarantees she would still have a job when she returned. However, she was allegedly told during the last week of shooting that her contract had come to an end.

Former The Throne actress opens up about alleged mistreatment at Ferguson Films

Keke starred in two Ferguson films productions, The Throne and Unmarried, and took to Twitter to share her own experiences with the company.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

The Fergusons said they would address the issue and several other claims that have come to light in a separate statement through their legal team.

They ended the statement by pledging to continue treating “everyone who works with us fairly and with the utmost respect”.

Here's the full statement: 

Actress Vatiswa Ndara has written a six-page open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa which was shared on Twitter on October 8 2019. The letter alleged that Connie and Shona Ferguson's company, Ferguson Films, mistreated actors. After it was released, Twitter expressed solidarity with the actress, under the hashtag #IStandWithVatiswa.

MORE

Fergusons 'considering legal action' against Vatiswa Ndara over open letter

The Fergusons' lawyer refused to comment on any details around any possible legal action and said it was now a legal matter.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know

Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara on Monday shared an open letter which she wrote to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa about what she alleged ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter

The actress wrote a scathing open letter to the minister, detailing her interaction with Ferguson Films
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LISTEN | Vatiswa Ndara speaks out over explosive letter

Actress Vatiswa Ndara spoke to DispatchLIVE about possibly losing acting gigs because of her explosive letter to arts and culture minister Nathi ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fergusons 'considering legal action' against Vatiswa Ndara over open letter TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE
  3. Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter TshisaLIVE
  4. Snakes and muthi show Jub Jub flames on 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery
X