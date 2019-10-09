'I’m ignored in Hollywood because of my audience': Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry has earned his stripes in showbiz, but says he understands why Hollywood doesn't give him his props.

The American actor, writer, producer and director spoke about being overlooked in Hollywood during an interview with Gayle King on CBS' This Morning on Tuesday, after making history last weekend with the opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Tyler told Gayle he was OK with being ignored in Hollywood and believed he told stories that were specific to a certain audience. This, he said, might be the reason he didn't get the nod or praise from the mainstream movie industry.

“I clearly believe that I'm ignored in Hollywood, for sure. And that's fine. I get it. My audience and the stories that I tell are African-American, stories specific to a certain audience, specific to a certain group of people that I know. A group of people I grew up with, and we speak a language.”

Tyler Perry Studios is one of the largest in the world and the star has received praise on the social media streets.