#IstandWithVatiswa: Mzansi rallies behind Vatiswa Ndara
Words of support and encouragement have been pouring in for actress Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa regarding the treatment of actors.
The actress caused quite a buzz when she alleged that she was mistreated by Connie and Shona Ferguson, the owners of Ferguson Films.
TshisaLIVE reported that the Fergusons were considering taking legal action against Ndara regarding the allegations.
“We are considering legal action against the author of the letter and we are not going to answer any further questions at this time,” said the Fergusons' lawyer Brendan de Kooker.
Since news broke about Ndara's letter, more and more South Africans, including actress Kgomotso Christopher, have decided to stand behind her and show support under the hashtag #IstandWithVatiswa.
Here is a snapshot of what Mzansi had to say:
Good morning to everyone...except those of you trying to justify the continued exploitation of ARTISTS & CREW, and those in power refusing to sign the #PPAB...it's Tuesday and STILL #IstandWithVatiswa ✊🏾✊🏾— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) October 8, 2019
Vatiswa ur pain reverberate in a debilitating throb in my soul.This an echo of 1000 muted voices.I jst pray & hope that doesn't end as yet another agonised howl in the wilderness.I wish could commend u for brave.This is when u can no longer suffer in silence.Yr heart beats in myn https://t.co/JnsJMmvT2P— Sello Maake KaNcube (@sellomkn) October 7, 2019
Where is this democracy and why does it not apply to the Arts Industry? 🇿🇦— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 8, 2019
Victimization is rife. Those who dare speak their truth in the arts are often ostracized. There are many who want to scream out their version of the prevalent exploitation. Scary, unbelievable stories. They are afraid. Understandably so. #IstandWithVatiswa 🎭— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) October 7, 2019
Imagine calling sis #Vatiswa out for knowing her worth just because you don't know yours. You stand for 8 hours everyday at a supermarket and still get 4k at the end of the month and you think that is OK. You need to be called out lol. #IstandWithVatiswa— Babalwa (@llee_maile) October 8, 2019
This letter from Vatiswa about the Fergusons reminded about Mama Mara Louw. Now it makes sense when you think about how she left. She warned us about the Fergusons but we never believed her. #Fergusons #SHOWMUSTGOON #vatiswaNdara #IstandWithVatiswa pic.twitter.com/c33cm1uqk4— Teboho Mohoto (@BlackBaas1) October 8, 2019
#IstandWithVatiswa Knowing your worth as a black woman is a painful process. Don't tell Vatiswa she is asking for too much just because wena you are happy with crumbs.— Gaopalelwe (@Gao_Phala) October 8, 2019
I'M not an actor or a creative but I can relate to being paid unfair amount especially when the company is doing so good not because you are solely responsible for that growth but you contribute so much towards the growth.#IstandWithVatiswa— 4th of july💫 (@somfazi) October 8, 2019
This remind me of Monique when she spoke against big people , Steve Harvey spoke about how she should have thought about her bread over speaking out.— Sibo (@DreamerSbosh) October 8, 2019
What happened to Steve Harvey Show? #IstandWithVatiswa
This is what employees go through, whether you working for the entertainment industry or any other company. Its a sad truth but i feel for #Rami #IstandWithVatiswa #SHOWMUSTGOON pic.twitter.com/HXLE3pWJDO— Sweet_Something (@the_noblepat) October 8, 2019