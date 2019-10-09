TshisaLIVE

#IstandWithVatiswa: Mzansi rallies behind Vatiswa Ndara

09 October 2019 - 10:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Vatiswa Ndara wrote an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa in which she detailed alleged "bullying and exploitation" of actors.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Words of support and encouragement have been pouring in for actress Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa regarding the treatment of actors.

The actress caused quite a buzz when she alleged that she was mistreated by Connie and Shona Ferguson, the owners of Ferguson Films.

TshisaLIVE reported that the Fergusons were considering taking legal action against Ndara regarding the allegations.

“We are considering legal action against the author of the letter and we are not going to answer any further questions at this time,” said the Fergusons' lawyer Brendan de Kooker.

Actress Vatiswa Ndara has written a six-page open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa which was shared on Twitter on October 8 2019. The letter alleged that Connie and Shona Ferguson's company, Ferguson Films, mistreated actors. After it was released, Twitter expressed solidarity with the actress, under the hashtag #IStandWithVatiswa.

Since news broke about Ndara's letter, more and more South Africans, including actress Kgomotso Christopher, have decided to stand behind her and show support under the hashtag #IstandWithVatiswa.

Here is a snapshot of what Mzansi had to say:

