'LOL, heal' - Mihlali claps back at 'fake Chanel bag' claim
Mihlali nearly shut down the internet on Tuesday when she delivered a stinging clapback to a socialite who accused her of flexing with a fake Chanel bag.
The trouble started when Mihlali posted a snap of herself with the green Chanel bag worth about $4,500 (R68,700).
Socialite Tebogo “Diamond” Ramokgadi decided to be a little spicy and gave her a backhanded compliment that mentioned the “fake bag”.
“Forget the fake bag. Pic is dope, must say,” he wrote.
Mihlali was not here for it and took to Instagram Stories to post a certificate proving the bag was an original Chanel, along with the caption: “Lol, heal”.
She also posted a snap of a DM sent to her by Tebogo asking to be her friend.
Tebogo still insisted that the bag was fake and said he wanted to see more than just a certificate.
The internet was a mess with the drama and soon Mihlali topped the trends list.
Users flooded the TLs with memes and messages declaring Mihlali leadership and handing the L to Tebogo.
Mihlali dealt with this hater with grace and class. I stan a true Queen👑 pic.twitter.com/duZwYxKwPI— Her Grace 👑 (@grace_takudzwa) October 8, 2019
#mihlali is the Kylie Jenner of South Africa.,...yes she is!!!! pic.twitter.com/rE52IAJsSG— Ronelle Klein (@ron_canddice) October 8, 2019
Imagine saying Mihlali has a fake Coco Chanel back?! A hun that’s made her 1st mil oready??— Helaaaang ausi (@lesegotriumph) October 8, 2019
The nerve!! https://t.co/wyBnUGUBgW
My new response to people who want to try me:— Lessons with Lion Podcast (@LeboLion_SA) October 8, 2019
“Lol, heal”
😂🙌🏾🙌🏾 Dankie Mihlali
#Fergusons was on number 1,till Mihlali decided otherwise😂😂😳 pic.twitter.com/ZtEvARGIt2— Millionaire Jenny👑 (@ReighNay) October 8, 2019