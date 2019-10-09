TshisaLIVE

'LOL, heal' - Mihlali claps back at 'fake Chanel bag' claim

09 October 2019 - 08:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Mihlali brought reciepts.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali nearly shut down the internet on Tuesday when she delivered a stinging clapback to a socialite who accused her of flexing with a fake Chanel bag.

The trouble started when Mihlali posted a snap of herself with the green Chanel bag worth about $4,500 (R68,700).

Socialite Tebogo “Diamond” Ramokgadi decided to be a little spicy and gave her a backhanded compliment that mentioned the “fake bag”.

“Forget the fake bag. Pic is dope, must say,” he wrote.

Mihlali was not here for it and took to Instagram Stories to post a certificate proving the bag was an original Chanel, along with the caption: “Lol, heal”.

Mihlali's Instagram Stories.
Image: Mihlali's Instagram

She also posted a snap of a DM sent to her by Tebogo asking to be her friend.

Mihlali's Instagram Stories.
Image: Mihlali's Instagram

Tebogo still insisted that the bag was fake and said he wanted to see more than just a certificate.

The internet was a mess with the drama and soon Mihlali topped the trends list.

Users flooded the TLs with memes and messages declaring Mihlali leadership and handing the L to Tebogo.

