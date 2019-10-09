The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know

Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara on Monday shared an open letter which she wrote to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa about what she alleged was the exploitation of actors.

In the letter, Vatiswa made reference to an offer she was made by Ferguson Films, a company run and owned by seasoned actors Shona and Connie Ferguson.

Here's what you need to know:

Grievances in the letter

From bullying and intimidation to unpleasant working conditions, the six-page letter detailed a litany of grievances. Vatiswa said a lot needs to be changed as simple privileges such as family and sick leave are ones that actors still do not enjoy.

She accused producers of subjecting actors to long working hours and prioritising profits over the wellfare of the cast and crew members.