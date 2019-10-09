WATCH | Calling all DJs! New Moja Love show could see you score R 5,000 a week

There is good news for Moja Love viewers as a new show, called Ziyawa La, is set to hit your TV screens and it grants contestants the opportunity to win big bucks every week.

Although Moja Love has been criticised for creating content that’s bad for black people, it looks like the channel is getting one thing right by introducing this hip and poppin’ new show.

Ziyawa La will be hosted by TV personality Zola Hashatsi, who has been MIA from our TV screens for a young minute and is thrilled that he is hosting the new show.

Zola shared his excitement on Instagram, he said he is happy to be back int TV presenting.

“Didn't realise how much I have missed presenting. I'm at my happiest when I'm on air. I get so much joy when I'm driving a show. Thank you Moja Love.”