TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Calling all DJs! New Moja Love show could see you score R 5,000 a week

09 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor Zola Hashatsi is back with a new hit TV show, Ziyawa La.
Actor Zola Hashatsi is back with a new hit TV show, Ziyawa La.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Hashatsi

There is good news for Moja Love viewers as a new show, called Ziyawa La, is set to hit your TV screens and it grants contestants the opportunity to win big bucks every week.

Although Moja Love has been criticised for creating content that’s bad for black people, it looks like the channel is getting one thing right by introducing this hip and poppin’ new show.

Ziyawa La will be hosted by TV personality Zola Hashatsi, who has been MIA from our TV screens for a young minute and is thrilled that he is hosting the new show.

Zola shared his excitement on Instagram, he said he is happy to be back int TV presenting.

“Didn't realise how much I have missed presenting. I'm at my happiest when I'm on air. I get so much joy when I'm driving a show. Thank you Moja Love.”

The new show will see up-and-coming amapiano DJs, vocalists and dancers win R5,000 every week.

"Get your hands on R 5,000 weekly on Ziyawa La on Moja Love if you are an up-and-coming amapiano DJ, vocalist or dancer, then drop us your stuff on WhatsApp 076 241 2098 or e-mail Ziyawala@mojalove.co.za.”

Zola also shared scenes of the new show on Instagram. 

BCCSA receive complaints over 'violence and language' on Uyajola

"At this stage I can confirm that we have received complaints and that we will consider the complaints as soon as we receive MultiChoice’s response ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look pathetic

"Black child, wake up!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Moja Love axes 'FBK Millionaires' after four episodes

Is it just "technical issues" or is DJ Coach faking his millionaire lifestyle?
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa on moving on: 'I want to give and love less'

Arg man, we cannot believe this weekend was the season finale of Zodwa Uncensored.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fergusons 'considering legal action' against Vatiswa Ndara over open letter TshisaLIVE
  2. Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge TshisaLIVE
  4. Snakes and muthi show Jub Jub flames on 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery
'Duduzane Zuma did not tell the truth': Thuli Madonsela on Zuma's state capture ...
X