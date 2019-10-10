AKA might have a meal named after him: ‘How does a Quarter Mega Meal sound?’
If AKA had a Nando's meal named after him, would you buy it? This is the decision with which fans are faced after the rapper suggested it.
On Wednesday evening, AKA hinted at a “Quarter Mega Meal” being added to the fast-food chain's menu after it hit him up on Twitter.
Nando's responded to the rapper's tweet that he would call his fans to request their sneaker size. In response, Nando's posted a picture of chicken feet and asked if the Mega's sneakers could be customised for their feet.
.@akaworldwide, are these custom sneakers because kunzima emhlabeni. 💀💀💀 https://t.co/vLvAuJq5I2 pic.twitter.com/5zIAXXXadV— NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 9, 2019
Amused, Supa Mega replied: “You guys got jokes but seriously, how does a Quarter Mega Meal sound? These other Oakes are sleeping on me. Let’s take over the game one wing at a time.”
😂😂😂😂😂 .... you guys got jokes ... but seriously, How does a Quarter Mega Meal sound? ... these other Oakes are sleeping on me. Let’s take over the game one wing at a time. https://t.co/RMhtS8QQxI— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 9, 2019
AKA recently announced a collaboration with Reebok, called the ‘SneAKA’ .
He revealed that his long-awaited Super Mega x Reebok Classic Sneaker would launch on October 26.
Proud to announce that my collaboration with @reebokclassics will drop on October the 26th ... many years in the making .. #TheSneAKA 🇿🇦 ... From AFRICA, to the WORLD 🌍 pic.twitter.com/cge11yA9Y1— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2019