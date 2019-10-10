TshisaLIVE

AKA might have a meal named after him: ‘How does a Quarter Mega Meal sound?’

10 October 2019 - 08:51 By Masego Seemela
Rapper AKA might have a meal in his name.
Image: Instagram/AKA

If AKA had a Nando's meal named after him, would you buy it? This is the decision with which fans are faced after the rapper suggested it.

On Wednesday evening, AKA hinted at a “Quarter Mega Meal” being added to the fast-food chain's menu after it hit him up on Twitter.

Nando's responded to the rapper's tweet that he would call his fans to request their sneaker size. In response, Nando's posted a picture of chicken feet and asked if the Mega's sneakers could be customised for their feet.

Amused, Supa Mega replied: “You guys got jokes but seriously, how does a Quarter Mega Meal sound? These other Oakes are sleeping on me. Let’s take over the game one wing at a time.”

AKA recently announced a collaboration with Reebok, called the ‘SneAKA’ .

He revealed that his long-awaited Super Mega x Reebok Classic Sneaker would launch on October 26.

