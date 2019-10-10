Amanda Black’s tales of ‘exploitation’ on 'Behind the Story' sadden fans

As the country continues to debate the treatment of actors after Vatiswa Ndara's scathing letter about Ferguson Films to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, Amanda Black again opened up about allegedly being exploited.

Fans of MTV's Behind the Story were shocked on Wednesday when the singer sat down with Pearl Thusi to talk about her experiences in the music industry.

She spoke about her time at Ambitiouz Entertainment and the reasons for her split from the label, saying she was not treated they way she felt an artist should be by the company.

She also touched on the dark days during and after her departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment, revealing the spiral of depression she fell into.

Amanda had, just days earlier, spoken about these struggles in a video on her YouTube channel.

In it, she said the dark days sometimes seemed like they would never end.

“It's been three years since I've released (my debut album) and it's just been so crazy. It's been rough. It's been dark and it's been really, really incredibly hard. Especially because I have battled with, I don't want to say depression, but I battled with really, really low days, more than I can count, where they just kept on going and it was like they were never ending.”