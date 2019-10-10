TshisaLIVE

Artists rally around petition for SABC to pay R250m royalty debt

'You can’t use 'we’re broke' as an excuse; you literally have R2.1bn now'

10 October 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
David Scott from The Kiffness has called on the SABC to pay artists R250m in royalties owed to them.
David Scott from The Kiffness has called on the SABC to pay artists R250m in royalties owed to them.
Image: The Kiffness Instagram

Several South African artists, including Parlotones frontman Kahn Morbee and DJ Mark Stent, have called on the SABC to pay R250m in royalties allegedly owed to musicians in the country.

The online petition was started by The Kiffness musician David Scott after the SABC received a R2.1bn bailout from government.

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced last Friday that the state would transfer R2.1bn of the R3.2bn it promised the broadcaster - and said the balance will be transferred when the broadcaster meets all the funding preconditions set by the Treasury.

SABC gets initial R2.1bn bailout

The government is to give the cash-strapped SABC a R2.1bn bailout, but it is only part of what the public broadcaster was promised
Politics
5 days ago

Scott claimed that the SABC has not been paying artists "needletime" royalties and calculated the amount owed to be around R250m.

He previously announced that he was boycotting the broadcaster and refused to let the public broadcaster play any of his music until it starts paying artists. He then started the petition to raise awareness of the issue.

Scott said he aimed to "remind" the SABC that they still owe the following amounts to the various royalty collecting agencies:

  • Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro): R125.8m;
  • South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra): R104.2m;
  • Association of Independent Record Companies (Airco): R8.8m;
  • Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa): R3.3m; and
  • Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso): R6m.

"I pay my TV license, though I don’t even watch SABC. But I do it anyway because it’s the law. So now I, along with the South African public, call on the SABC to return the favour by paying their outstanding R250m royalty licenses," he said.

"You can’t use 'we’re broke' as an excuse; you literally have R2.1bn now.

"Private stations do it. Restaurants do it. So should you. To quote you: 'It’s the right thing to do'."

Over 4,200 have already signed the petition, including numerous prominent SA artists.

Morbee added his signature to the petition but did not comment. 

"I'm an artist and I deserve to be paid rightly for my music," Stent wrote on the petition.

Singer Tasha Baxter added: "It's the right thing to do."

MORE:

LISTEN: Mfundi Vundla calls Generations 16 saga 'stupid'

Generations' creator Mfundi Vundla has come under fire from actors, after he dubbed the Generations 16 saga "stupid" and questioned the success of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

SABC owes local musicians more than R75 million in royalties

A response to a written question from a member of parliament has revealed that the SABC owes more than R75-million to local music groups. The DA’s ...
Politics
2 years ago

The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know

Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara on Monday shared an open letter which she wrote to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa about what she alleged ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Fewer South Africans believe they should be paying for their TV licences - survey

The number of South Africans who believe they should be paying for TV licences is on the decline.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fergusons 'considering legal action' against Vatiswa Ndara over open letter TshisaLIVE
  2. Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo dragged for 'defending' the Fergusons: 'They took all the risks' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X