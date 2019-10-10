Connie Ferguson: Not everyone will like you, that’s okay

While Mzansi is debating Vatiswa Ndara's open letter on the alleged mistreatment of actors in the country, actress and film producer Connie Ferguson has taken to social media to share a message about being content with not pleasing everyone.

Vatiswa penned an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday about the alleged exploitation of actors and recounted her experience with Connie and Shona Ferguson's production company, Ferguson Films.

In the letter, Vatiswa made reference to an offer she was made by Ferguson Films and then detailed why these conditions were problematic for her.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE through their lawyer, Connie and Shona denied the allegations and labelled the letter “misguided, misdirected and misleading”. They also said it was a “ploy to defame and tarnish” their reputation.

The former Generations actress then took to social media on Wednesday to share an insightful message on her Instagram stories, in which she said liking yourself was more important than wanting to be liked by everyone.

“Not everyone will like you, that’s okay. Just remember to like yourself enough for everyone,” she wrote, signing it off.

Connie also shared a video of Oprah Winfrey giving a speech at a graduation ceremony last year.

In the speech, Oprah said, “People don't always like you and they are not always happy for you. If you surround yourself with people who are not accustomed to your success, they become fearful. They become scared because you are reflecting back something to them that they don't recognise. People who want the best for you, want you to be your best.”

Oprah added that her greatest advice was to surround yourself with people who were going to fill your cup until it runneth over.