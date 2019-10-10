TshisaLIVE

Connie Ferguson: Not everyone will like you, that’s okay

10 October 2019 - 14:44 By Masego Seemela
Connie Ferguson says she isn't bothered if she isn't liked by everyone, after finding herself at the centre of the Vatiswa Ndara social media storm.
Connie Ferguson says she isn't bothered if she isn't liked by everyone, after finding herself at the centre of the Vatiswa Ndara social media storm.
Image: Via Instagram/Ferguson Films

While Mzansi is debating Vatiswa Ndara's open letter on the alleged mistreatment of actors in the country, actress and film producer Connie Ferguson has taken to social media to share a message about being content with not pleasing everyone. 

Vatiswa penned an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday about the alleged exploitation of actors and recounted her experience with Connie and Shona Ferguson's production company, Ferguson Films.

In the letter, Vatiswa made reference to an offer she was made by Ferguson Films and then detailed why these conditions were problematic for her. 

In a statement to TshisaLIVE through their lawyer, Connie and Shona denied the allegations and labelled the letter “misguided, misdirected and misleading”. They also said it was a “ploy to defame and tarnish” their reputation.

The former Generations actress then took to social media on Wednesday to share an insightful message on her Instagram stories, in which she said liking yourself was more important than wanting to be liked by everyone.

“Not everyone will like you, that’s okay. Just remember to like yourself enough for everyone,” she wrote, signing it off. 

Connie also shared a video of Oprah Winfrey giving a speech at a graduation ceremony last year.

In the speech, Oprah said, “People don't always like you and they are not always happy for you. If you surround yourself with people who are not accustomed to your success, they become fearful. They become scared because you are reflecting back something to them that they don't recognise. People who want the best for you, want you to be your best.”

Oprah added that her greatest advice was to surround yourself with people who were going to fill your cup until it runneth over.

Facials and gym sessions: Vatiswa Ndara drama aside, Connie Ferguson is flexing her best life

Media Mogul Connie Ferguson is living her best life amid Vatiswa Ndara and Ferguson's exploitation scandal.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter

The actress wrote a scathing open letter to the minister, detailing her interaction with Ferguson Films
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Fergusons 'considering legal action' against Vatiswa Ndara over open letter

The Fergusons' lawyer refused to comment on any details around any possible legal action and said it was now a legal matter.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know

Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara on Monday shared an open letter which she wrote to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa about what she alleged ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fergusons 'considering legal action' against Vatiswa Ndara over open letter TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints TshisaLIVE
  3. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  4. Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X