IN MEMES | 'Uyang'thanda Na' is finally back, and we are folding with laughter

10 October 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Moshe Ndiki is the host of 'Uyang'thanda Na'.
Image: Via Twitter

After a break that seemed like an eternity, popular reality show Uyang'thanda Na has returned to screens, and we laughed like it never left.

Sfundo had the streets stressing when he revealed that he has the hots for his brother's girlfriend, Bongi.

He said the pair had communicated regularly and she had stolen his heart.

He didn't know what to do any more and decided to take her on a date to confess his feelings to her.

Dude even told her that he loved her and everything!

The thing is, sis has been seeing his brother for two years and immediately questioned what the brother would say.

That didn't deter Sfundo though, and with the help of a guitarist, he continued to try to serenade Bongi.

Soon the attention turned to the guitarist and just how over the top he was.

Memes and hilarious jokes about Sfundo and the guitarist flooded the TLs, as the show topped the Twitter trends list.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
