IN MEMES | 'Uyang'thanda Na' is finally back, and we are folding with laughter
After a break that seemed like an eternity, popular reality show Uyang'thanda Na has returned to screens, and we laughed like it never left.
Sfundo had the streets stressing when he revealed that he has the hots for his brother's girlfriend, Bongi.
He said the pair had communicated regularly and she had stolen his heart.
He didn't know what to do any more and decided to take her on a date to confess his feelings to her.
Dude even told her that he loved her and everything!
#Uyangthandana is back like never before...still dealing with matters of the ❤️ tonight at 8pm ch161 @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/Rb0LZrZVR6— lungile radu (@lungile_radu) October 9, 2019
The thing is, sis has been seeing his brother for two years and immediately questioned what the brother would say.
That didn't deter Sfundo though, and with the help of a guitarist, he continued to try to serenade Bongi.
Soon the attention turned to the guitarist and just how over the top he was.
Memes and hilarious jokes about Sfundo and the guitarist flooded the TLs, as the show topped the Twitter trends list.
If isbindi had a face 💔😩#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/LWq2LUrOW5— Mrs X (@ThabsieM) October 9, 2019
Main reason i missed #UyangthandaNa 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jEbCTSAdF8— Spha Ntshangasir (@s_magazi) October 9, 2019
Madala of Guitar won the episode and he looks like a Kwa Joe customer 🤣🤣🤣🤣#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/GV8GeZ6MVA— Lunga (@LungaBlood) October 9, 2019
Hai i refuse yoh #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/tY3pwbSF2x— Zanele Mkwanazi (@Zet_Gurl) October 9, 2019
What an episode😂😂😂 I like Bongi #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/0re9rWQKyw— Lolo (@Nocksolo) October 9, 2019
Somebody please sign this artist— Mo Afrika (@jay_mckhalo) October 9, 2019
I promise to support his music #uyangthandana🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CATCVEXkt5
Is the guitarist up for discussion, ori ni sensitive???#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/Uyc7chRlqp— IssA sanda (@asanda_01) October 9, 2019
I am here for moshe's comments 😂😂😭😭 . Can i please be xhosa in my next life time bc wow😂😂 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/RjOGsUaVhM— Nkhosazana Thomo🇿🇦 (@iNkhosazana) October 9, 2019
#uyangthandana @MosheNdiki Can i have the guitarist s tens please 💚💚💝 pic.twitter.com/lSAi6yuXtG— 💓💓💓ndluntsha 🤗 (@BVelebayi) October 9, 2019