Mpho Letsholonyane apologises for offending with 'Jesus is Shangaan' cartoon

Sports personality Mpho Letsholonyane has issued a public apology after getting major backlash for sharing a cartoon, which implied that Jesus “would rather commit suicide than be Shangaan.”

The cartoon was shared by Mpho on Twitter and sparked outrage among Shangaan people.

In it, a cartoon character called Jesus is told by a doctor that DNA tests have proven that he is not the son of God but a Shangaan. The character then goes home to “scrub away” his “Shangaaness” before writing a suicide note and attempting to hang himself.

The cartoon was first posted on YouTube by Mdu Comic in 2012 as an episode of the popular Izikhokho Show.