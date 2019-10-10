'Mthethwa can't fight for you'- Tony Kgoroge urges actors to unite
Veteran actor Tony Kgoroge has called on performers to join forces against disparities within the industry, adding that he has very little faith in the government to assist.
Taking to Twitter, the actor joined the wave of support that Vatiswa Ndara has received since she penned a scathing open letter accusing Ferguson Films of mistreating actors.
Kgoroge advised fellow actors not to rely on government for support.
“Dear actor or performer, please know that minister of the arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa can't fight for you. The government is not a union. Organise yourself and do away with being excellent individuals. Tell your agents to stop forcing you to sign exploitive contracts,” he wrote.
He also explained that he stood with Vatiswa for calling on the minster to take action against exploitation of actors and performers.
“As long as actors sign those contracts and continue to be individualistic, I don’t see anything chang[ing]. What Vathiswa raised is highly important, but it needs all of us to take action.”
The actor stated that even with all the uproar since Vatiswa shared her views, he wondered if it was going to do anything to improve working conditions in the industry.
“I’m reading the support given to Vatiswa, the replies to tweets, the DMs, listened to radio interviews and I wonder if this is going to take us anywhere? If we were to say to all actors, 'Tools down until we are being listened to,' will they do it? It’s just a thought!”
Kgoroge explained that the most important thing was to mobilise and take action against a system that was designed to exploit the artist.
“The problem is not the #Fergusons; the problem is the system ... They are just following what’s being practised.”
