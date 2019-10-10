'Mthethwa can't fight for you'- Tony Kgoroge urges actors to unite

Veteran actor Tony Kgoroge has called on performers to join forces against disparities within the industry, adding that he has very little faith in the government to assist.

Taking to Twitter, the actor joined the wave of support that Vatiswa Ndara has received since she penned a scathing open letter accusing Ferguson Films of mistreating actors.

Kgoroge advised fellow actors not to rely on government for support.

“Dear actor or performer, please know that minister of the arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa can't fight for you. The government is not a union. Organise yourself and do away with being excellent individuals. Tell your agents to stop forcing you to sign exploitive contracts,” he wrote.