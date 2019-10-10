SNAPS | Dawn Thandeka King has found love

Actress Dawn Thandeka King is glowing and it could be because she's found new love.

The star recently opened up to Drum about her divorce from her husband of 15 years and explained that she was in no hurry to find love again. Little did she know that cupid would strike her with his arrow.

Dawn has found love in the arms of industry colleague Mlungisi Duncan. The couple, rocking matching yellow outfits, was spotted at Baby Cele and Thabo Moloka's wedding.