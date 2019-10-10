TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Dawn Thandeka King has found love

10 October 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Dawn Thandeka King and colleague Mlungisi Duncan are an item.
Image: Via Dawn's Instagram

Actress Dawn Thandeka King is glowing and it could be because she's found new love.

The star recently opened up to Drum about her divorce from her husband of 15 years and explained that she was in no hurry to find love again. Little did she know that cupid would strike her with his arrow.

Dawn has found love in the arms of industry colleague Mlungisi Duncan. The couple, rocking matching yellow outfits, was spotted at Baby Cele and Thabo Moloka's wedding.

#babythabomembeso @khanyi.malimela

Dawn confirmed the romance to Daily Sun.

“Yes, we are in a loving relationship and he makes me happy. For now, we’re still enjoying our privacy and each other’s company.”

On the ring that was spotted on her finger, Dawn said: “We’ll make an announcement once we’re ready.”

She also said that one of the reasons they were keeping things “under wraps” was because they hadn't formally introduced each other to their families.

Here are three other times Dawn and her bae have shared pictures of each other on Instagram:

🖤

