TshisaLIVE

Basetsana Kumalo launches autobiography and here's what went down

'Writing my memoir I had to be honest and open'

11 October 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Basetsana Kumalo launches her autobiography.
Basetsana Kumalo launches her autobiography.
Image: Via Basetsana Kumalo Instagram

TV mogul Basetsana Kumalo's life story which has been turned into a memoir, Bassie: My Journey of Hope, launched on October 10.

Bassie has been teasing us on the socials with snippets of her childhood memories and alluded that the book will give us more insight into her life story and her 25-year journey after being crowned Miss SA.

Speaking to Sowetan magazine, the TV personality explained that she was always going to write a memoir, which she has journaled for years, even using a dictaphone to record her thoughts.

Writing about her life, Bassie stated that it has been the most intense experience: “There’s a lot of dark moments in the book, chapters in my life that I said I had buried and I never wanted to go back there, but through writing my memoir I had to be honest and open in the book.”

Two days before releasing her book, Bassie shared an Instagram post, detailing why she chose to release her book now.

“Why now? Bassie: ‘I was was always going to write my memoir, it was just a matter of when? But now, 25 years of my walk with the Lord, of freedom, of being a public figure, and of being in business.’

“I have been through a lot, faced ups and downs, and I said: ‘Maybe somebody, someday, would be able to look at my journey of hope, and it would reignite in them the hope that they can also overcome whatever it is they are facing’.”

She then explained that it also got to a point where people started to tell their story about me and say things about me that aren’t true.

“So I said, I’m going to take back my power and pen my truth in my own words and it’s been like going for therapy, it’s been cathartic, liberating! There were moments when I said ‘that’s raw. Are you willing to go down that path?’ And my answer was always yes.

“I had to be true to me, and be true to my voice, and be true to my children and to those who would go buy the book ... You’d only have one chance to tell your own story, so tell it right! It’s the truest account of half of my life.”

View this post on Instagram

@BridgetMasinga: #BassiesBook, Why now? Bassie: ‘I was was always going to write my memoir, it was just a matter of when? But now, 25 years of my walk with the Lord, of Freedom, of being a public figure, and of being in business...’ I have been through a lot, faced ups and downs, and I thought: ‘Maybe somebody, someday, would be able to look at my journey of hope, and it would reignite in them the hope that they also can overcome whatever it is they are facing. Also it got to a point that people start to tell their story about you, and say things about you that aren’t true. So I thought, I’m going to take back my power and pen my truth in my own words And it’s been like going for therapy, it’s been cathartic, liberating! There were moments when I thought ‘that’s raw, are you willing to go down that path? And my answer was always yes.’ I had to be true to me, and to be true to my voice, and to be true to my children and to those who would go buy the book... You’d only have one chance to tell your own story, so tell it right! It’s the truest account of half of my life. #BassiesBook #JourneyOfHope #TheBSide

A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) on

Bassie’s book launch was highly attended with our faves spotted giving her support over on the socials.

Here are a few of their tweets:

MORE

'Bassie: My Journey of Hope' giveaway

Win a signed copy of the book and Lux products valued at R1,000
Books
2 days ago

Basetsana Kumalo on success, relationships, harassment and lessons learned

Basetsana Kumalo (née Makgalemele) shot to fame as a fresh-faced Miss SA in 1994 and soon became the face of the country's new democracy
Books
4 days ago

Basetsana Kumalo pens 'cathartic' memoir: There were days it cut so deep

Basetsana Kumalo has suffered several knocks, including seven miscarriages and accusations of a sex tape. So writing a memoir has been cathartic, she ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Most read

  1. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE
  4. Snakes and muthi show Jub Jub flames on 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X