Basetsana Kumalo launches autobiography and here's what went down

TV mogul Basetsana Kumalo's life story which has been turned into a memoir, Bassie: My Journey of Hope, launched on October 10.

Bassie has been teasing us on the socials with snippets of her childhood memories and alluded that the book will give us more insight into her life story and her 25-year journey after being crowned Miss SA.

Speaking to Sowetan magazine, the TV personality explained that she was always going to write a memoir, which she has journaled for years, even using a dictaphone to record her thoughts.

Writing about her life, Bassie stated that it has been the most intense experience: “There’s a lot of dark moments in the book, chapters in my life that I said I had buried and I never wanted to go back there, but through writing my memoir I had to be honest and open in the book.”

Two days before releasing her book, Bassie shared an Instagram post, detailing why she chose to release her book now.

“Why now? Bassie: ‘I was was always going to write my memoir, it was just a matter of when? But now, 25 years of my walk with the Lord, of freedom, of being a public figure, and of being in business.’

“I have been through a lot, faced ups and downs, and I said: ‘Maybe somebody, someday, would be able to look at my journey of hope, and it would reignite in them the hope that they can also overcome whatever it is they are facing’.”

She then explained that it also got to a point where people started to tell their story about me and say things about me that aren’t true.

“So I said, I’m going to take back my power and pen my truth in my own words and it’s been like going for therapy, it’s been cathartic, liberating! There were moments when I said ‘that’s raw. Are you willing to go down that path?’ And my answer was always yes.

“I had to be true to me, and be true to my voice, and be true to my children and to those who would go buy the book ... You’d only have one chance to tell your own story, so tell it right! It’s the truest account of half of my life.”